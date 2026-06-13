The Turkish government should recognize the existence of the Kurds

According to Kurdpress, Murad Garaylan, a member of the command of the People's Defense Center, emphasized that the release of Abdullah Ocalan is the basic condition for the progress of the current process and the realization of peace between the Kurds and the Turkish government. "It is very clear that if Ocalan remains in prison, this process will not progress." He also demanded the legal recognition of the existence of the people and changed the approach of the Turkish government towards the Kurdish issue.

In a video message that was aired on the Grila TV channel on the occasion of the "Month of Martyrs", Qarayilan made detailed statements about the current peace process around the Kurdish issue, the negotiations and the conditions necessary to advance the peace process.

Referring to the history of the struggle of the Kurdish freedom movement since the beginning of Abdullah Ocalan's leadership over the PKK, Qarayilan said: "Since the beginning of Abdullah Ocalan's movement, until today, the ruling spirit of the freedom movement has been sacrifice, friendship and deep adherence to values. We need this spirit today more than ever. Now we are in the last stage and we have entered the conclusion stage. At this stage, more initiative, more professionalism, and a selfless spirit are needed. The more we strengthen this spirit in ourselves, the closer we will be to victory and success."

The ideology of denial and exclusion still persists

Emphasizing that solving the Kurdish problem requires changing the attitude of both sides, Garaylan said: "We have changed and created a transformation in the paradigm of solving the problem. We clearly say that in this framework, a solution can be reached through dialogue. The government side also says "let's find a solution", but its thoughts and mentality are still the same as before. The idea of ​​denial and elimination still persists. It is quite clear that a democratic solution cannot be achieved with a mentality of denial and exclusion. In order to progress the process of solving the problem, the Turkish government must also change its mentality.

The ideology of denial and exclusion still persists

Emphasizing that solving the Kurdish problem requires changing the attitude of both sides, Garaylan said: "We have changed and created a transformation in the paradigm of solving the problem. We clearly say that in this framework, a solution can be reached through dialogue. The government side also says "let's find a solution", but its thoughts and mentality are still the same as before. The idea of ​​denial and elimination still persists. It is quite clear that a democratic solution cannot be achieved with a mentality of denial and exclusion. In order to progress the process of solving the problem, the Turkish government must also change its mentality.

He continued: "If the government changes this mentality and recognizes the Kurds legally, the threats to the achievements of the Kurds outside of Turkey will also disappear. The struggle that Öcalan is leading today in Amralı is for (improving the situation) of all Kurds. Because until the Turkish government does not give up the policy of denial and elimination, it will always see the achievements of the Kurds as a threat against itself, and with such an attitude, it cannot establish real friendship with the Kurds.

If Ocalan remains imprisoned, this peace process will not go anywhere

Referring to the discussions related to the peace process and disarmament, Garaylan said: "They may pass a law just for the guerrillas to lay down their weapons, but this alone is not enough. The framework law should cover all issues.

Garailan then clarified: "It is very clear that if Ocalan remains in prison, this process will not proceed. The decision we made at the 12th PKK Congress was also in this framework. We did not say "we will lay down our weapons". We said "we will stop the strategy of armed struggle". In order for the issue of disarmament to proceed, Öcalan himself must lead this process; In other words, he must be free. This issue is in our decisions. Now they want to pass this issue and just tell the guerrillas to lay down their weapons. It doesn't happen like this."

The first condition of peace is Ojalan's freedom

Emphasizing that the current process needs a basic legal framework, Garaylan said: "This is not a normal and simple issue; It needs a fundamental law. First of all, Ojalan's status and position should be clarified. He is the main negotiator. He is the first party to solve the problem. This is his position. He represents Kurdistan. Therefore, for the realization of peace between the Kurds and the Turkish government and for the expansion of brotherhood among nations, the first condition is that Ocalan be free."

The status of the Kurds should be recognized in Turkish law

Garaylan said the second condition is the legal recognition of the position of the Kurds and said: "The second issue is that just as the existence of the Kurdish people is accepted orally, it should also be written in the laws of the Republic of Turkey." The existence of the Kurdish people must be legalized. Currently, there is no such thing as Kurds in Turkish law. If we really want a solution and peace, the Kurds must be legally recognized. What could be more legitimate than this?"

PKK guerillas will not lay down their weapons until legal steps are taken

Garailan emphasized: "Freedom guerrillas did not become guerrillas in order to accept themselves to the Turkish government; They fought for sacred goals, for the existence of the Kurdish people and the rights of the Kurdish people. Until practical and legal steps are taken in this regard, the guerrillas will not lay down their weapons. Everyone should know this fact."

He added: "We have to see what the content of the law that is going to be proposed in the coming months will be." It is not even clear whether they will put it on the agenda or not. If it is raised, it should be seen whether its content is in line with the solution or not. If the three basic principles we mentioned are present in it, it can pave the way for the progress of the process. But if it is only limited to disarmament, it will not be accepted and will not contribute to the progress of the process.

All Kurds must understand the need for unity among themselves

In the final part of his speech, referring to the necessity of unity among the Kurds, Qarayilan said: "In order for an experience similar to Lausanne not to be repeated, everyone should approach this process with extreme sensitivity. All Kurdish political currents must understand these exceptional conditions and ensure national unity. Even if complete unity is not possible, at least there should be a joint Kurdish strategy. "Now the goal is to hold a Kurdish national conference, and this issue is very important."

In the end, he warned that the current process contains all possibilities and its future will depend on the decisions and actions taken in the upcoming period.