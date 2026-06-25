We are developing the legal framework for the disarmament process quickly

According to Kordpress, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and head of the Justice and Development Party (AKP) spoke at the weekly meeting of his faction in the Turkish parliament about internal and regional developments as well as the process of "peace and democratic society".

In part of his speech, Erdoğan criticized the Republican People's Party (CHP) and pointed to the management periods of Kemal Kilicdaroglu and Özgur Özel, and claimed: "The parallel management model has not only paralyzed the largest opposition party, but also negatively affected the entire Turkish politics."

He then pointed to the process started by the government and the National Movement Party (MHP) and said: "In the process that we started with our partner in the president's coalition, the National Movement Party, and later became the official policy of the government, we have passed important steps. This process has successfully passed many difficult tests since its inception.

Erdoğan also addressed the developments in northern Syria and stated that one of the most important obstacles to this process was the situation in northern Syria, which, according to him, has been resolved to a large extent with the comprehensive approach of the Syrian president, Ahmed al-Shora. He added that the process of integration and integration in Syria, despite various obstacles, is being implemented successfully and Ankara is following this process closely.

Referring to the end of the long civil war in Syria, the Turkish president said: "We are happy that our Syrian brothers have taken responsibility for their country again after 13 and a half years of civil war, and we hope that this process will continue stably."

Erdogan further pointed to the tensions and conflicts between Iran, Israel and the United States and said that this situation is of vital importance not only for Türkiye and the Middle East, but also for the Kurdish people.

He claimed: "Thanks to the created atmosphere and dialogue channels, the occurrence of seditions and bigger crises that could harm the Kurds have been prevented. In the future, we will see more clearly how the Turks, Kurds, Arabs and Persians have thwarted a bloody and complicated game and how our region has returned from the edge of an abyss."

Emphasizing that he wants to solve the problem as soon as possible, which he said has been going on for about 50 years, Erdogan said: "Of course, the dynamic conditions of the region and geopolitical developments force us to manage several crises at the same time and act sensitively."

He went on to announce the preparation of a new legal plan and said: "At the current stage, we are working on a legal framework that will accelerate the process of liquidation and disarmament of the organization. After carrying out the necessary consultations, we will present this plan to the parliament for review and decision without wasting time."