Türkiye's support for negotiations between Iran and America

According to the press report, Fidan, according to the Anatolia news agency, warned the Turkish foreign minister that Israel's attacks against Hezbollah in southern Lebanon create a "significant danger" that could lead to the weakening of the talks.

He also said that he recently discussed the expansion of Israel's military operations in Lebanon with Seyed Abbas Araghchi, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of our country.

In his speech, Fidan claimed that Iran believes that it has reached an understanding with the United States about the ceasefire on all fronts, and that is why it continues to participate in the talks.

He added that Tehran considers Israel's recent intervention, occupation and military operation as a clear violation of the ceasefire agreement and warned that such developments could make the continuation of negotiations "very difficult".

In response to a question about the possibility of a resumption of war with Iran, this senior Turkish diplomat said that he hoped such a scenario would not materialize and pointed to the global economic consequences that were observed during the escalation of previous conflicts - especially in the fields of energy, security and inflation.

He stressed that the mediators have done all their efforts to help the parties reach a real compromise and a lasting agreement and warned that any renewed conflict could lead to more human casualties, destruction of infrastructure and the risk of spreading the war to other parts of the region.

Fidan stated that the regional crises continue to put pressure on Turkey's economy and business and reminded that the country's economy is based on exports, tourism and industry, not oil wealth.

The Turkish Foreign Minister said that the Iran war, after the Covid-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war, has imposed additional burdens on Türkiye, especially through the increase in energy prices.

Fidan said that although Turkey is supplied through pipelines from Russia, the Republic of Azerbaijan and Iran and does not face an immediate problem in energy supply, the increase in the price of oil and natural gas continues to intensify inflationary pressures.

He further emphasized that diplomats are working to stop wars and create an environment suitable for peace, stability, development and trade.

Fidan also responded to a question from Bloomberg during his trip to Singapore whether Trump will attend the NATO meeting in the Turkish capital, Fidan said: "As far as we know, yes, he plans to attend."

He said that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan had several phone conversations with Trump last month, and the US President announced every time that he would participate in the meeting.

Emphasizing that America is still committed to this alliance despite political statements, Fidan said there are no signs that Washington intends to implement the warnings about withdrawing from NATO.

Turkey's foreign minister also said that during the informal meeting of NATO foreign ministers in Sweden last month, he did not receive any indication from US Secretary of State Marco Rubio that Washington was considering withdrawing from the alliance.

He pointed out that the US State Department and the Pentagon continue to cooperate closely with NATO member countries.

"The United States is constantly pressuring allies to increase defense spending and take more responsibility for their own security," Fidan said. The Europeans have received this message and have already taken steps to increase defense budgets within the framework of NATO. "We will review the progress made when the leaders meet."