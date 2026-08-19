We will proceed with the implementation of the framework law seriously

According to Kurdistan Press, Recep Tayyip Erdogan congratulated the implementation of the framework law called "Strengthening National Solidarity and Social Integration" by publishing a message on his X social network account.

After being approved by 467 votes in the Turkish Parliament General Assembly and signed by Erdogan, the law was published on the official gazette's state information platform.

The Turkish President thanked the political parties participating in the adoption of the law, Devlet Bahçeli, leader of the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), and members of the Justice and Development Party (AKP).Erdogan added that the Turkish government will from now on, with the participation of all government institutions, carry out the law enforcement process with precision, seriousness and good faith.