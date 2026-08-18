Erdogan and Trump hold phone conversation

According to Kurdistan Press, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and US President Donald Trump exchanged views on bilateral relations and regional and global developments in a phone conversation.

According to a statement from the Turkish Presidential Communications Center, the tension and war between Iran and the US, the Mecca pact and the latest developments in Gaza were among the most important topics of the conversation.Erdogan considered it necessary to use the maximum capacity of diplomacy to reduce tensions between Iran and the United States and expressed hope that negotiations between the two sides would continue. He also announced Turkey's continued support for peace efforts.

In another part of the conversation, the Turkish President referred to the joint defense agreement signed between Turkey, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia. Erdogan described this agreement as a strong position on the path to ensuring regional security and stability.

Erdogan also stated that while efforts to enter the Gaza peace process into the second phase continue, the Israeli government's actions against the Palestinians have increased. He added that Turkey will continue to support the establishment of lasting peace in the region and the necessary measures for the reconstruction of Gaza.