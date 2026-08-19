Abdullah Ocalan's nephew buried in the village of Amareh

According to Kurdistan Press, Ramadan Ocalan, the son of Fatima Ocalan and the nephew of Abdullah Ocalan, died on August 15, 2026, while undergoing treatment in Paris.

He had lived in France for 16 years and was receiving treatment in Paris for some time before his death.

The body of Ramadan Ocalan was transported by plane from Paris to Gaziantep Airport and then transferred to the village of Amareh in the Khalfati district of the Riha (Urfa) province.The funeral ceremony was held at the Amareh cemetery after religious ceremonies. In addition to family members, representatives of the provincial branches of the Peoples' Equality and Democracy Party (DEM Party) and the Democratic Regions Party (DBP), representatives of civil society organizations, relatives of the family and a large number of citizens attended the ceremony.

After the funeral, the participants went to the mourning ceremony in Amareh to offer condolences. The visitation ceremony will continue for three days.