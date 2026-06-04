If Türkiye is Europe, then why are Demirtas and Yuksekdağ still in prison?

According to Kordpress, Sezai Temli, the vice-chairman of the People's Equality and Democracy Party (Dem Party), in response to the words of the Speaker of the Turkish Parliament about the inseparable bond between Turkey and Europe, asked the country's officials to adhere to the rulings of the European Court of Human Rights. Referring to the case of Salaheddin Demirtaş, Figen Yuksekdağ and Jan Atalai, he said that if Türkiye considers itself a part of Europe, it must fulfill its legal obligations.

Referring to Kurtolmoş's words, Sezai Temli said, "Turkey and the European Union are inseparable parts of each other", and stated: "The speaker said that we have been a part of Europe since the Ottoman era. These words are very good and we listened carefully, but there is an important issue; "Europe and the European Union are not only a political concept, but also a set of rules, principles and legal obligations."

He added: "One of the most important obligations is the European Convention on Human Rights. Based on this convention, the European Court of Human Rights was established and the Turkish Constitution recognizes the rulings of this court. If we look at Article 90 of the Constitution, this issue is quite clear."

Referring to Kurtulmus' recent visit to Finland and his remarks about Turkey's place in Europe, Temli said: "I felt hopeful when I heard these words. I hope that Mr. President will bring the atmosphere of Europe to the parliament after returning to Turkey and change the atmosphere of the parliament."

The Democratic Party representative continued, referring to the unimplemented rulings of the European Court of Human Rights regarding some politicians and political activists: "I hope that we will reach a point where we are no longer a country that refuses to implement the rulings of the European Court of Human Rights; but rather a country where Selahattin Demirtaş, Figen Yüksekdağ and Leyla Güven have achieved their freedom."

Temli also mentioned the case of John Atalai, the Turkish Labor Party (TIP) representative from Khatay district and said: "Due to the violation of Article 90 of the Constitution, John Atalai is still in prison. I hope that the day will come when he will be doing his duty in these seats of the parliament instead of in prison."

In another part of his speech, this Democratic Party politician criticized the continued appointment of government guardians in the municipalities of Turkish Kurdistan.

Recalling the second anniversary of the removal of the elected mayors of Hakkari and the appointment of government guardians to the post of the municipality, he said: "Today is the second anniversary of the appointment of the guardian in Hakkari. Mohammad Sediq Akish, the elected co-mayor of this city, is still in prison and currently 13 government guardians are still ruling different municipalities.

At the end, Temli alluded to Kurtolmoş's trip to Finland and added: "I hope the Turkish government will bring the same atmosphere that it experienced in Finland to the country and get rid of this guardianship scandal."

It should be noted that Temli's words were raised in response to the recent statements of Noman Kortolmos in Finland; Where the Speaker of the Turkish Parliament, defending the prospect of his country's membership in the European Union, emphasized that Türkiye and Europe share a common destiny and that Ankara is considered an integral part of Europe's future. In his meetings and speeches in Helsinki, Kurtolmus emphasized that Turkey considers EU membership a "strategic goal" and described Europe and Turkey as two inseparable actors. He also said that Turkey is not a burden on the shoulders of Europe, but "an important guarantor and capital for the future of Europe" and considering the global developments and security challenges, the cooperation between Ankara and Europe is more important than ever.