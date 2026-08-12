Kurdistan Parliament Member Criticizes Region's Oil Policy; "Companies' Interests Take Priority Over Public Interest"

According to KurdPress, Kaveh Ali, a member of the Kurdistan Region Parliament from the Islamic Union, criticized the policy of the Kurdistan Region's Ministry of Natural Resources on fuel prices and the way oil is allocated to refineries.He said that the Ministry of Natural Resources has announced that if the price of gasoline is reduced to 450 dinars, Iraq must increase the amount of oil delivered to the region from 50,000 barrels to 130,000 barrels per day, and the cost of refining each barrel of oil must also be reduced from $16 to $4.

According to Kaveh Ali, based on this, Iraq must provide 130,000 barrels of oil to the region daily, and in addition, $1.56 million in costs must be returned to the region.

He went on to criticize the lack of explanations about other oil products, saying: No explanation has been provided about diesel, kerosene, and other products, neither about their prices nor about the income generated from them.

The member of the Kurdistan Parliament also asked why the oil that was previously delivered to Iraq is not being returned to the region, emphasizing that if the goal is to reduce pressure on citizens, this issue must be tested.Kaveh Ali also referred to the distribution of oil among the refineries in the region, saying that out of the 50,000 barrels of oil per day, 40,000 barrels are allocated to the Lanaz refinery and 10,000 barrels to the Kar refinery.

Referring to the Kar refinery, he said that this refinery is directly connected to the Khurmelle field and that production costs are low due to the low cost of extracting and transporting oil. According to him, the Kar company is also responsible for managing the Khurmelle field and its contract is for services.

Kaveh Ali also claimed that there is a discrepancy between the statistics of the Ministry of Natural Resources and the capacity announced by the company regarding the Kar refinery; according to him, the ministry announced the capacity of this refinery as 70,000 barrels per day, while the company itself stated its capacity as 175,000 barrels per day.The representative concluded by criticizing the current trend, saying that it seems that the interests of companies, refineries, and fuel traders have taken precedence over public interests and decisions related to citizens, and that the current policy is complicating the crisis rather than solving it.