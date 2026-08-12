Demirtaş and Yüksekdağ should be released under the framework law

According to Kurdistan Press, Tula Hatem Oğulari, co-chair of the Peoples' Equality and Democracy Party (Dem Party), in a speech emphasizing that the Peace and Democratic Society Process is not an electoral agreement, said that the Framework Law does not belong to the Justice and Development Party (AKP) and that the goal of this process is to peacefully resolve the Kurdish issue within the framework of rights, democratic politics and equal citizenship.Dem Party Co-Chairman Tolay Hatem Oğulları evaluated the Peace and Democratic Society Framework Law and Process last night on Halk TV's "Gündem Özel" program.

Stating that there were no clashes or casualties during this process, Hatem Oğulları said: "We want this situation to continue and the conflict to end completely. We are still at the beginning of the process. There are entrenched mentalities in Turkish politics that have not yet been left behind."

He emphasized that Dem Party's support for the law does not mean that the party is uniting with the ruling parties, adding that the goal is to remove the Kurdish issue from the context of the conflict and transfer it to the political and legal arena.

Criticism of AKP's performance in explaining the process

Referring to the activities of the so-called "wise men" delegations during the first peace process, the DAP co-chair said that during that period, the issue was discussed with various social groups, from businessmen to human rights organizations.

According to him, the National Movement Party (MHP) has also held public meetings in the current process and has tried to explain the issue to its social base; but the AKP has not taken such an action.

Hatem Oğulları said that in addition to the human losses, the conflicts have imposed an economic cost of about three trillion dollars on the country; resources that could have been spent on improving the situation of pensioners, workers and farmers.This law does not belong to the AKP

Regarding the opposition of a number of New Party deputies to the framework law, Hatem Oğulları said that some of the opposition votes may be due to distrust in the government and some may be due to the continuation of the century-old mentality regarding the Kurdish issue.

He added: "We expected all deputies to vote in favor; but I do not want to discuss this further because the process has just begun. If everything goes well, all social forces should act courageously and abandon their entrenched mentalities."

Hatem Oğulları, appreciating the support of Özgür Özel and his party's 35 deputies for the law, said: "This law does not belong to the AKP. A new era cannot be built with a century-old mentality.»

Law includes Demirtas and Yüksekdağ

The co-chair of the HDP announced that the framework law also includes Selahattin Demirtas and Figen Yüksekdağ, former co-chairs of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP).

At the same time, he said that the law has shortcomings and vulnerabilities, the most important of which is the dependence of the implementation of the process on a board consisting of security and administrative officials of the government. According to Hatem Oğulları, a political commission in parliament and another board in the government structure are supposed to follow up and approve the implementation of the process.

He added: “Everything depends on this board and this is the biggest weakness of the law. The more guarantees are given, the more trust is formed and the more trust is increased, the more guarantees can be provided.»

This is not an electoral agreement

Hatemoglulari considered the possibility of electoral use of the process one of the concerns of the community, but emphasized: "This is not an electoral agreement; the process is a peaceful solution to the Kurdish issue. This issue is related to democracy and should be resolved based on the rights and principle of equal citizenship."