4 June 2026 - 16:27

Appointment of Bengin Rekani from the Kurdistan Democratic Party as Head of the Iraqi Civil Aviation Organization

Appointment of Bengin Rekani from the Kurdistan Democratic Party as Head of the Iraqi Civil Aviation Organization

Iraq and Kurdistan Region Service - The Iraqi Prime Minister issued a decree appointing Bengin Rekani, former Minister of Reconstruction and Housing and a figure close to the Kurdistan Democratic Party, as Head of the Iraqi Civil Aviation Organization.

According to Kurdistan Press, based on the decision of Ali Faleh Al-Zaidi, Bengin Rekani was appointed as the head of the Iraqi Civil Aviation Organization from the Kurdistan Democratic Party.

Avineh wrote: Based on a letter from the Iraqi Prime Minister's Office, by order of the Prime Minister, Bengin Rekani has been appointed as the head of the Iraqi Civil Aviation Organization.

According to this letter, this order will be effective from the date of issuance.

Bengin Rekani previously worked in the cabinet of Mohammad Shia Al-Sudani as the Minister of Reconstruction and Housing of Iraq and from the Kurdistan Democratic Party.

News ID 160916

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