The Turkish Constitutional Court canceled the "lifetime alimony".

With the new decision of the Constitutional Court, the Turkish Parliament is expected to develop a new legal framework for alimony after divorce in the coming months; A topic that has already become one of the hottest social and political topics in this country.

According to Kordpress, the Constitutional Court of Türkiye canceled the article related to the unlimited payment of alimony after divorce by a majority vote. A decision that immediately faced a strong reaction from women's rights organizations. This verdict was issued in the situation that women's poverty, unemployment and economic inequality in Türkiye are still increasing.

The Women's Platform for Equality (EŞİK) said in a statement: "Abrogation of poverty alimony regulations is not acceptable. As women in Turkey continue to struggle with inequality in the labor market, heavy responsibility for unpaid family care, and increasing poverty, the solution is not to limit women's existing rights, but to eliminate inequalities."

The Federation of Turkish Women's Associations (TKDF) also criticized this decision and stated that the Constitutional Court made such a decision without understanding the social realities and women's problems.

The Foundation for Solidarity with Women (KADAV) also wrote in response to this ruling: "While women's poverty and unemployment have reached a peak and the country is facing serious economic problems, the Constitutional Court has gone to an alimony that in many cases is either not determined at all or is not paid even after the judgment is issued."

These institutions have warned that the cancellation of lifetime alimony can expose many women to economic and social harm after divorce; Especially women who have been away from the labor market for years or do not have an independent income.

According to the Turkish civil law, a person who becomes poor and financially distressed after a divorce could receive "poverty alimony" (Yoksulluk Nafakası) from his ex-spouse if he meets the legal requirements. The important point was that the law did not set a specific time limit for this alimony, and in practice, its payment could continue until the recipient remarries, improves his economic situation, or issues a new court order; An issue that was known as "lifetime alimony" in the Turkish media.