Gold prices continue to fall in Türkiye due to tensions in the Persian Gulf

According to Kordpress, the price of gold in the Turkish market continues to decrease under the influence of developments caused by the Iran-US war and the recent decision of the US Central Bank (Federal Reserve). In trading on Sunday, June 21, the price of all kinds of gold in the Turkish market went down once again.

According to the latest market data, each gram of gold was traded at the price of 6,205 liras and 18 koros. Also, the price of a quarter of a gold coin reached 10,367 liras and a half coin was sold at a price of 20,703 liras.

The price of the all-gold coin was recorded at 41,138 liras and 89 koros, and the Republic coin was traded at the price of 41,311 liras.

At the same time, each piece of "Gramse" gold was sold at the price of 103 thousand 162 liras and 70 koros.

In the world markets, the price of gold per ounce reached 4 thousand 155 dollars and 83 cents.

It seems that the continuation of the downward trend in the price of gold is caused by the simultaneous effect of geopolitical developments related to the tensions between Iran and the United States and the monetary policies of the Federal Reserve; Factors that have caused significant fluctuations in the financial markets and precious metals in recent days.