The new judicial package seeks to limit women's rights and society engineering

According to Kordpress, the Women's Assembly of the People's Equality and Democracy Party (Demparty) reacted to the Turkish government's "Twelfth Judicial Package" draft by publishing a statement and declared that this package, beyond a legal reform, is part of the government's political project to reshape the society based on its ideological views.

In this statement, it is stated that in a situation where Turkey is facing serious crises such as poverty, unemployment, violence against women, child abuse, the spread of organized crime and widespread injustices, instead of providing solutions to these problems, the government is seeking to change the public agenda with plans that target the rights and freedoms of citizens.

The Dem Party Women's Assembly emphasized that in recent years, judicial packages have become a tool for reorganizing society based on patriarchal and unanimous values, and the published provisions of the twelfth package also follow the same approach.

The party particularly criticized the attempt to change the regulations related to "poverty alimony" after divorce, considering it to ignore the reality of poverty and economic inequality of women. The statement states that poverty alimony is a mechanism to reduce the economic gaps caused by divorce, and introducing it as an unfair privilege is an attempt to undermine women's earned rights.

In another part of the statement, some materials related to gender adjustment processes are mentioned and it is stated that restricting people's access to medical services and the right to make decisions about their lives and bodies is in conflict with the principles of human rights and fundamental freedoms.

In the end, the Democratic Party Women's Assembly emphasized that it will defend the rights of women, children and all citizens against the new restrictions and will continue to fight to preserve freedoms and civil rights. It is stated in this statement that a democratic, equal and multi-vocal society is formed only by expanding rights and freedoms, not by restricting them.

It should be noted that Turkey's "Twelfth Judicial Package" is still being compiled and reviewed, but according to information published in the country's media, its most important axes include changes in divorce laws, limiting unlimited alimony (poverty alimony), amending custody regulations and some standards related to gender adjustment processes. In the alimony section, the government is seeking to replace the current system with a time-based model based on the duration of marriage; An issue that has faced widespread opposition from women's organizations for months. These changes occurred in a situation where the economic gap between men and women is still deep, and many women in Turkey, like other Middle Eastern countries, face the risk of poverty and lack of independent income after divorce.