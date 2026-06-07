Discussions about drafting a new law to advance the peace process in Türkiye began

According to Kordpress, based on the published report, the discussions about drafting a "framework law" in connection with the current political process have entered a new stage. In this regard, the members of the delegation and the senior officials of the Justice and Development Party have met in the Turkish Parliament in the past days and exchanged opinions about the general axes of this plan.

It is said that in this meeting, in addition to examining the results of the May 24 visit of the Emrali delegation to Amrali prison, issues related to the legal and legal framework of the process were also discussed. Sources close to the negotiations have described these consultations as part of efforts to develop an initial draft and find common ground between the parties.

According to Ozgor Polutika newspaper, the final text or a specific agreement about the content of the plan has not yet been formed and the negotiations are in the early stages. It is expected that the road map of this process will become clearer as the talks continue and the legal and political needs become clearer.

It has also been announced that the Emrali delegation and Dem Party will meet with Noman Kurtolmoş, Speaker of the Turkish Parliament, in the coming days. The purpose of these meetings is to examine ways to speed up the process and evaluate the possible role of the parliament in drafting and approving the legal framework.

The report states that the law discussed in political circles is known by titles such as "Framework Law", "Peace Law" or "Legislator" and its purpose is to create the necessary legal framework for the transition phase and manage possible future developments.

Some of the issues that are said to be discussed in this draft include determining the legal status of members of groups that have stopped armed activities, revising some legal articles related to the fight against terrorism and the penal code, as well as reviewing the provisions related to the execution of sentences and the legal conditions for continuing negotiations. However, no official or final text of the plan has been released yet.

According to informed sources, the consultations will continue in the coming weeks and more details will be known after the progress of the negotiations and the formation of initial agreements.