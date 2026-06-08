7 people were killed in Syria in one day

According to Kurdpress, local Syrian sources announced that following a series of armed attacks, mine explosions and one death in a detention center, at least 7 people, including a child, died in different parts of the country in the past day.

According to reports received, on Sunday, June 7, at least 7 people died in separate incidents and attacks in different parts of Syria.

One person was killed in an attack by unknown armed men in Khattab town in the west of Hama. Also, in the mountainous area of ​​"Jebel Arbain" in Idlib province, a child died due to the explosion of a mine left over from past conflicts.

In another incident, a young man from "Baroha" village in "Talkalkh" district of Homs province died in one of the detention centers of the interim government. However, further details about the cause of his death have not been released.

In the village of "Shohaib" located in Hama province, unknown armed people on a motorcycle carried out two armed attacks, as a result of which two young men were killed.

Also, in "Tal Sakin" village, two other young men died after being attacked by unknown armed men.

These incidents occur while insecurity and scattered attacks continue in some areas of Syria.