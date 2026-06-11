Different strata of society should take responsibility for building a democratic future in dialogue

According to Kordpress, Gultan Kishanak, one of the invitees of the "Democratic Transition of the Republic in the Second Century" conference, emphasizing the importance of the role of civil society in the democratization process, said that the purpose of this conference is for different strata of society, identities, beliefs and different social groups to come together and discuss how to build a common and democratic future.

The "Democratic Transition of the Republic in the Second Century" conference will be held on June 13 and 14 in Istanbul. In this conference, many figures from the fields of politics, art, academia and civil society will be present, and issues such as solving the Kurdish problem, social peace and the democratization process will be discussed.

On the eve of this meeting, Gultan Kishanak, one of the inviters of the conference, in a message published on social networks, emphasized the importance of the role of civil society in promoting democratic dialogues.

Kishanak said in his message: "The importance of this conference is because it wants to provide the ground for a serious discussion and dialogue by accepting responsibility in the civil arena. Issues related to democratization are raised in parliament and among political parties, but it is very important that civil society and social activists also speak about this issue with a sense of responsibility.

He added that the main goal of this conference is to provide a space for joint dialogue between different parts of the society; A space where people with different identities, beliefs, languages ​​and social backgrounds can exchange opinions about the common future of the country.

"What this conference seeks is to bring together people, different social groups, identities, religions, languages ​​and people from different backgrounds to talk about how to democratically build a common future and be responsible for its realization," Kishanak said.