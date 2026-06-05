Al-Zaidi's green light for Kurdistan region's oil; Resuming the activities of companies after months of suspension

According to Kurdpress, Iraqi Prime Minister Ali Falah Zaidi met in Baghdad with a delegation from the Kurdistan Regional Government headed by Kamal Mohammad, Acting Minister of Natural Resources, as well as representatives of oil companies operating in the region.

According to the statement of the Iraqi Prime Minister's office, in this meeting, the necessity of resuming oil exports and the return of oil companies to activity was emphasized, and Zaidi ordered the relevant institutions to provide all the security needs of oil companies in the region. It was also decided that oil companies will resume their activities from Thursday, June 4.

Meanwhile, a political source in Baghdad told "Panjre" that in this meeting, Zaidi put pressure on the regional board to allow oil companies to resume their activities as soon as possible and emphasized that Iraq's financial conditions are not suitable and that the continued suspension of oil production and export will put more pressure on the budget.

This source, who did not want to be named, has claimed that the Prime Minister of Iraq has tied the payment of salaries to employees of the Kurdistan Region to the resumption of the region's oil exports.

These developments occur while a large part of the activities of foreign oil companies were stopped in recent months following drone attacks on the oil fields of the region. Although companies have prepared their technical teams to return to the fields, there are still concerns about repeated attacks.

According to Panjere's report, activities have resumed in some oil fields, but production in important fields such as Sheykhan, Sarsang and Atresh has not yet fully returned to normal.

The report also points out that the suspension of foreign companies is not limited to security reasons; Because in the past, some armed Shia groups targeted the Basra oil fields, but foreign companies did not stop their activities in that area.

This is despite the fact that in recent weeks, the drone attacks against the oil fields of the region have stopped, and this issue has paved the way for the gradual return of the oil companies and the resumption of the export of the region's oil.