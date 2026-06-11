Abdullah Öcalan's position should be formalized as soon as possible

According to Kurdpress, Goljan Kachmaz, the spokesperson of the "Democratic Union" platform and one representative of the People's Equality and Democracy Party (Dem Party), in a press conference in the Turkish Parliament, referring to the latest political developments, emphasized the need to take practical steps to advance the peace process and solve the Kurdish issue.

Referring to the developments of the last three years in the Middle East, he said that the region is in one of its most sensitive historical periods and added: "Recent developments have had decisive consequences not only for nations, but also for workers, women, children and all sections of society. For this reason, the process of peace and democratic society is not only important for Türkiye, but it is considered a vital necessity for the entire Middle East.

Referring to the roots of the Kurdish issue, Khachmaz stated that ignoring and denying the rights of the Kurds over the past decades has imposed heavy costs on the entire country. He said: "The Kurds were not the only ones who paid the price of these policies. Trillions of dollars worth of resources were spent on policies aimed at preventing the teaching and speaking of the Kurdish mother tongue. Therefore, only Diyarbakir, Van or Orfa did not suffer; Edirne, Trabzon and Denizli also suffered in this process. We consider the peace process to be a historical step that can benefit both Hakkari and Edirne."

Recalling Abdullah Ocalan's call on February 27 and the developments after that, the Dem Party representative said: "All countries witnessed that the PKK put measures such as a ceasefire, holding a dissolution congress, abandoning the armed struggle, and the withdrawal of forces on its agenda. Forming the Solidarity, Fraternity and Democracy Commission in the Parliament and preparing a report on the necessary measures are important steps, but solving the country's biggest problem is not possible with speeches and promises alone. The language of the modern world is the language of law and legal guarantees, and what can accelerate the peace process today is legal reform. Criticizing the performance of the government and governance, he added: "More than three months have passed since the publication of the Parliament's report, but no concrete action has been taken yet." This situation damages public trust. Despite this, the society still cares about the peace process and wants a solution. "Now the process is at a critical point and the parliament must approve the necessary legal amendments before the start of its recess."

Gachmaz continued by stating that "Abdullah Ocalan's position should be recognized and said: "The judgments of the European Court of Human Rights should be implemented. Salaheddin Demirtas, Figen Yuksekdag and other political prisoners should be released. Also, the policy of appointing guardians should be ended and the field of democratic politics should be strengthened. Parliament, which represents the will of the people, must act immediately.

"Solving the Kurdish issue requires ending the heavy human and economic costs of this crisis, and this will only be possible through legal reforms."

The representative of Dem Party devoted another part of his speech to the state of the media and said that freedom of the press is one of the most important indicators of democracy. He stated: "If the media is not free, we cannot talk about the freedom of the society, because people's access to the truth is limited. Today, Türkiye is among the countries that have the largest number of imprisoned journalists. The so-called anti-disinformation law effectively provides legal cover for censorship, and hardly a day goes by without a lawsuit against a journalist or the imposition of new media restrictions.

Gachmaz also pointed to the pressures against the Kurdish media and said that although the practices of the 1990s have changed, the pressures still continue. According to him, today, instead of assassinations without specific factors, economic and judicial tools are used to put pressure on the Kurdish media. Referring to the statistics published by the Tigris-Euphrates Journalists' Association and the Mesopotamian Women Journalists' Association, he called for more public attention to the situation of the Kurdish media.

In the end, he emphasized that the tradition of Kurdish free media, from Miqdad Medhat Badrkhan and Jalalat Ali Badrkhan to Musa Anter, Ghorbatli Arsoz and the new generation of journalists, continues to operate and said: "Free media is another name for insisting on the truth and continuing a difficult struggle."