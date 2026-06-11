Dem Party called for an international investigation into the attacks on Syrian Alawites

According to Kurdpress, Jalal Ferat, a representative of the Dem Party in the Turkish Parliament, warned of the increase in attacks, kidnappings and violence against the Syrian Alawites, called for the formation of an independent international commission to investigate the accusations brought against the Tahrir al-Sham Board (HTŞ) and affiliated armed groups, and emphasized the need to immediately stop violence against women, especially Alawite women.

The Syrian Human Rights Society (AHRS) held a press conference in the Turkish Parliament about the continued violence, pressure, kidnappings and human rights violations against the Alawites in Syria. In this meeting, which was supported by Alevi associations, left and socialist parties and civil organizations, Jalal Ferat, the representative of Istanbul from the party, read the joint statement of the signatories.

Stating that they will not remain silent in the face of violence and human rights violations against Alevis, Firat said that the goal of the international campaign to collect signatures is to defend the rights of all ethnic groups and followers of different religions in Syria, stop attacks against civilians and support the right of nations to self-determination.

Referring to the situation of Alawites, Druzes, Christians and other religious and ethnic groups in Syria, he claimed that these communities are facing organized violence, forced migration and what he called "ethnic and religious cleansing". According to Firat, the reports published by international institutions, including the UN Human Rights Council, the High Commissioner for Human Rights, Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch, contain claims about widespread violations of human rights and the commission of crimes by Tahrir al-Sham and its allied groups.

The representative of Dem Party also warned about the situation of Alevi women and said that international reports indicate an increase in the risk of kidnapping, sexual violence, forced marriage and pressure to abandon religious and cultural identity among Alevi women and girls. He emphasized that these attacks "have reached a very dangerous stage".

Referring to the case of "Batul Sulaiman Alloush" who was kidnapped in April 2026, Firat said that according to her family's information, this woman is being held in one of the centers under the control of the Tahrir al-Sham Board in Jablah region, and there are serious concerns about her freedom of will, the possibility of communicating with her family, and the conditions of her detention. According to him, silence in the face of such cases does not only mean ignoring the freedom of a woman, but can also be the basis for the expansion of systematic pressures against the Alevi community.

At the end of this meeting, the organizers of the campaign demanded the immediate release of all kidnapped women, an end to kidnapping, sexual violence, forced marriage and ideological pressure against women in Syria. They also called for the formation of an independent international commission to investigate the charges brought against the Tahrir al-Sham Board, to stop attacks against civilians, to independently monitor human rights violations, and to guarantee equal rights and security for religious and ethnic minorities.

After the end of the meeting, the collected signatures were delivered to the head of the Turkish Parliament, and the files prepared on this issue were also given to the political parties present in the parliament.