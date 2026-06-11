The Strait of Hormuz was closed

According to the Press, the central headquarters of Khatam al-Anbiya (PBUH) added in an announcement announcing the above news: From now on, due to the insecurity in the region, the Strait of Hormuz will be closed for the traffic of all types of vessels, including oil tankers and commercial vessels, and any traffic will be affected.

This statement adds: In the continuation of the evils of the criminal America and in view of the beginning of the attacks of the aggressor army of that country on some southern areas in Hormozgan province, from this moment on, due to the insecurity in the region, the Strait of Hormuz will be closed for the traffic of all types of vessels, including oil tankers and commercial vessels, and any traffic will be affected.

In the end, the Khatam Al-Anbia base noted that the American claim that the ship passed through the said strait is denied.