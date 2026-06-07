The 2026 World Cup competition has reached its peak while the examination of the composition of the present teams depicts an amazing and proud phenomenon for the Kurdish-speaking community of the world. The simultaneous presence of the top 10 Kurdish players in the form of four different teams has made one of the most interesting storylines of this cup.

In the meantime, the Iraqi national team has become the main stronghold of Kurdish stars, relying on the policy of attracting native and immigrant talents. With the presence of 6 Kurdish players, including Akam Hashem and Rybin Solagheh, the Iraqi team has taken a strong shape. Beside them, creative and technical stars such as Mirkhas Doski, Emar Shir, Marko Faraj and their young and promising phenomenon, Youssef Amin, form the main pillars of the Mesopotamian Lions in this world marathon.

But the presence of the Kurds is not limited to the Asian continent; In the Green Continent and in the camp of the Turkish national team, two well-known defensive rocks of European football, Ozan Kabak and Mohammad Zaki Cilik, with their Kurdish origin, are responsible for guarding the goal of this team. A little further and in the heart of the Mannschaft, Deniz Undoff, the frame expert and venomous striker of the German national team, is a powerful representative of the Kurdish community in one of the main contenders for the world championship.

Finally, it is the turn of the Iranian national team; Where the veteran and popular eagle of Iranian football, Alireza Biranvand, with his Kurdish origin and as one of the most experienced goalkeepers in Asia, is standing inside the goal of Yozha to complete the weight of experience and authority of this group of 10 people.

The 2026 World Cup has now become, beyond the competition of countries, a stage for the brilliance of originality and talent that has its roots in the soil of Zagros and its branches have reached the Bundesliga and the showcase of world football. We have to see what memories this 10-member army will make in the history of world football at the end of this great event.