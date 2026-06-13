Syria has no intention to intervene in Lebanon

According to Kurdpress, the head of the interim government of Syria, Ahmed al-Shara, rejected reports and speculations about the possibility of Syria's intervention in Lebanon and emphasized that Damascus has no plans or intentions to enter Lebanon's territory and interfere in the country's affairs.

According to the AFP news agency, according to two sources present at the meeting of al-Sharia with a delegation of elders and personalities from the Rif Damascus province in the Palace of the Nation, the Syrian official examined the Lebanese case during this meeting and considered the rumors about any desire of Syria to enter Lebanon to be baseless.

These statements are made in a situation where despite the establishment of a ceasefire and the continuation of direct negotiations between the Lebanese authorities and the Zionist regime, the tensions between this regime and Hezbollah continue.

According to diplomatic reports, the United States of America has increased its pressure on Damascus to take measures against Hezbollah inside Lebanon since the beginning of the recent clashes between the Zionist regime and Hezbollah on March 2.

In this regard, US President Donald Trump recently indicated that he may ask Damascus to participate in the fight against Hezbollah.

The statements of "Ahmed al-Shara" have been raised at the same time as the warnings of the President of Türkiye, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. Erdogan had announced that Israel's attacks on Syria and Lebanon exceeded the level of regional threats and had also affected Türkiye's national security. He also demanded to stop these attacks.