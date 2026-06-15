Details of the conflict in the villages of Ashmeh and Jeddah Kobani

According to Kordpress, "Amin Saleh", a member of the internal security forces command of Kobani region, announced that the clashes that occurred in the villages of Ashmeh and Jeddah in the west of Kobani, were caused by a local dispute between two ranching families, and it was prevented from spreading with the intervention of the security forces.

According to Havar news agency, Amin Saleh, a member of the Kobani region security forces command, announced that the incident started on Wednesday, June 10, following a dispute between two shepherds from the villages of Ashmeh and Jeddah. This difference gradually turned into limited tension and conflict between the two families.

He added that after the sound of shooting was heard, a patrol of internal security forces stationed at Jeddah village checkpoint was sent to the place. According to Saleh, during the intervention operation, some residents of Ashmeh village unintentionally targeted the security patrol, as a result of which a security force was injured and the patrol cars were also damaged.

Kobani's security commander explained that while trying to arrest one of the people involved in the shooting, one of the security forces fell into a deep pit inside the village and lost contact with the accompanying forces. This made some forces think that he was kidnapped by local people.

Following this incident, internal security forces started a large-scale search operation in the area and reconnaissance drones were also used. However, one of the drones suffered a technical failure and crashed, as a result of which part of the agricultural land and property of some residents of Ashmeh village caught fire.

Amin Saleh emphasized that the misunderstanding caused by the lack of knowledge of some citizens about the identity of the forces present in the place caused limited clashes between some residents and the security forces. He added that the missing security force was later found in one of the houses in Ashmeh village and it was found that he was severely injured due to the fall.

According to this security official, after informing the Kobani command about the situation, the auxiliary forces quickly intervened, stopped the clashes and brought the situation under control by removing misunderstandings. Also, security operations continued in the villages of Ashmeh and Jeddah, and a number of suspects were arrested, and the investigation about them is still ongoing.

Saleh also announced that one of the officials of the security patrol who tried to arrest the person in question has been arrested and is currently being interrogated in Aleppo province.

Referring to some attempts to abuse this incident, he said that unknown groups and individuals tried to use this incident to create sedition and fuel differences between Kurds and Arabs and create internal tensions. However, security forces and local institutions managed to prevent the spread of the crisis.

This security official also informed about the occurrence of three separate attacks on one of the checkpoints of internal security forces in Jabal Faraj village on the same day and said that these attacks did not cause any casualties.

In the end, the command of internal security forces of Kobani emphasized that the situation in the villages of Ashmeh and Jeddah is now calm and efforts are being made to maintain security, strengthen coexistence among local communities and prevent any ethnic or tribal tensions.