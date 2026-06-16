Our goal is to hold the Kurdish National Congress this year

According to Kurdpress, Zubair Aydar, the Executive Council of the Union of Kurdistan Communities (KCK), emphasized the need to unite Kurdish political and social forces, and announced that efforts to hold the Kurdish National Congress this year are continuing. He also announced the decision to submit an official request to the United Nations in the field of recognizing the position and international representation of the Kurdish people.

The 24th General Assembly of the National Congress of Kurdistan (KNK) was held on June 6 and 7 in Venlo, the Netherlands, with the large presence of representatives from various parts of Kurdistan and the Kurdish diaspora. One of the most important topics of this meeting was to examine the preparations for holding the Kurdish National Congress and strengthen the unity among the Kurds.

Zubair Aydar, a member of the KCK executive council and a member of the KNK, announced on the sidelines of the meeting that the main goal of this organization is to hold the Kurdish National Congress this year and formulate a joint strategy for the future of the Kurds.

Referring to the current developments and crises in the Middle East, Aydar said: "In such a situation, the joint presence of intellectuals, academics, politicians and leaders of Kurdish parties is a historical necessity. "Dispersion and multiplicity are no longer acceptable."

He added: "All Kurdish actors must agree on common interests and formulate a single strategy." Our hope and goal is to hold the Kurdish National Congress this year and reach a common strategy."

Referring to a Kurdish proverb, Aidar warned: "As it is written in the Kurdish proverb; "If we don't unite, we will perish one by one." In a situation where the fate of the Kurds is being determined, only with unity, a single voice and a common strategy can we protect our achievements."

The member of the KCK Executive Council also announced the important decision of the KNK General Assembly about the international status of the Kurdish people and said: "Today, the Kurds are a people of about 60 million who are recognized at the world level, but they have no official representation in international institutions. In order to fill this historical void, it was decided to submit an official request to the United Nations regarding the position and international representation of the Kurdish people.

According to Aydar, the National Congress of Kurdistan will be in charge of leading and following up this diplomatic process and will follow the representation of this case at the international level.

He also announced that issues such as the Kurdish language and the right to education in the mother tongue were also discussed at the KNK General Assembly and important decisions were made in this regard.

In the end, Aydar emphasized that all the power and capacity of KNK in the coming months will be focused on the success of the Kurdish National Congress and expressed hope that all Kurdish leaders, parties and institutions will come together in a common framework to achieve unity of opinion and unity of action about the future of the Kurds.