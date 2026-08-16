Dialogue with Damascus continues

According to Kurdpress, "Ilham Ahmed", the joint head of the Foreign Relations Department of the Autonomous Administration, announced in a conversation about the latest political developments and negotiations between the Autonomous Administration and the interim government in Damascus, that diplomatic contacts and efforts between the two sides are continuing and the Kurdish issue is at the center of the discussions.He also referred to the peace process and developments in the region, considering the role of Abdullah Öcalan in establishing a ceasefire important and emphasized that the end of armed conflicts is the starting point for achieving a political solution.

In an interview with Ronahi TV, Elham Ahmed stated that the peace process and democratic society proposed by Abdullah Öcalan have a direct impact on developments in the region. He added: "We tried to establish contact with Abdullah Öcalan during the recent attacks on our regions and to meet with him."

Emphasis on the return of refugees

The joint head of the Foreign Relations Department of the Autonomous Administration also said about the refugee case that the time has come for all refugees to return to their homes and that attacks on refugees are unacceptable.

He emphasized: "Attacks on government institutions are not justifiable under any circumstances.»

Elham Ahmed also stated that some parties opposed to the integration process are behind the recent attacks, adding: “We are in direct contact with Damascus regarding the recent events.”

Kurds’ rights in the integration process

Regarding the process of integrating Kurds into Syrian government institutions, Elham Ahmed said that the issue of integrating Kurds into government structures is being deliberately complicated and ambiguous.

He added that the integration process is moving towards real cooperation in the government structure, but the most important issue is to guarantee the rights and achievements of Kurds in the new Syria.

He also warned that Kurds should not be put at risk under any pretext, including nationalist pretexts, and emphasized that the “Kurdish issue” is one of the central and main issues in the negotiations with Damascus.Issue of Hasakah Province and the Kurdish Language

Ilham Ahmed also said about the situation of Hasakah Province that the regulations and administrative arrangements related to this province have not yet been finalized.

He also referred to the issue of the Kurdish language and stated that this issue has reached a stage where Damascus must recognize and accept the Kurdish language.

According to Ahmed, the integration process cannot end without resolving the issue of the Kurdish language, and recognizing the linguistic rights of the Kurds must be part of the future political and administrative solution for Syria.

Damascus's view on the status of women

The joint head of the Autonomous Administration's Foreign Relations Department addressed the issue of women in another part of his speech and said that the Damascus government has a limited view on the role and status of women.

Emphasizing his continued activity to serve the community, he said: "Whatever responsibility I have, I will serve the community.»

In the end, Elham Ahmed emphasized the need to participate in building the future of Syria, saying: "We must consider Syria our country and state and work for its future."