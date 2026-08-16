Turks should not be afraid of the peace process; democracy will come

According to KurdPress, Tuncer Bakrkhan, co-chair of the Peoples' Equality and Democracy Party (Dem Party), gave a speech at the regular congress of the party's provincial organization in Aydin.

The congress was held in one of the halls of Aydin city with the participation of the co-chairs of the Dem Party's provincial branches in the Aegean region, İbrahim Akin, representative of Izmir, representatives of political parties and civil society organizations.The participants hung a banner with the theme “We organize for peace and a democratic society” in the hall, and the program began with a Kurdish group dance.

Hasno Taş, co-chair of the Aydin Provincial Organization of the Dem Party, considered that participation and solidarity in the current period play an important role in building a democratic and free republic.

Bakrhan expressed his hope that the Aydin Congress would lead to the formation of a stronger and more organized administration that would also have an impact on Turkish politics.

Referring to the linguistic rights of the Kurds, he stated: “The use of the Kurds’ own language and education and training in this language should not worry our Turkish brothers or citizens of other nations. No one takes anything from you and you do not lose anything; on the contrary, we will enter an era together when our young people will no longer lose their lives.»

The DAP co-chair, stating that no country has ever been divided by peace, referred to the process initiated by Abdullah Ocalan as an opportunity to prevent the return of conflicts.

“If Ocalan had made a commitment, there would be no more wars and conflicts,” he said. “The Kurds have been reaching out for peace in this land for a thousand years and have also fought an honorable fight against oppression.”

“Today, with all our sincerity and belief, without any political calculations, we are reaching out for peace,” Bakr Khan added. “Therefore, our Turkish brothers, do not be afraid; democracy will come.”