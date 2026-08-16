End of terrorism thwarted 40-year plot against Turkey

According to Kurdistan Press, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, President of Turkey and leader of the Justice and Development Party (AKP), gave a speech at the ceremony for the 25th anniversary of the founding of the party in the “Capital People’s Garden” in Ankara. Erdogan called the ceremony “a very special and historic day” and referred to the 25-year activity of the AKP as “a quarter of a century of service”.

He said: “This party was founded by the nation, its fabric was woven by the nation and its nature was shaped by the nation.They said you can't, but we did it and we did it in the best way.”

The Turkish president listed the lifting of the ban on headscarves in universities, schools and government institutions, the elimination of unfair university entrance requirements and the expansion of the defense industry as achievements of the AKP governments. Erdogan considered the presidential system of government a solution to one of the country's long-standing problems, namely managerial instability, and introduced the reopening of Hagia Sophia for worship as another important measure of his tenure.

Rejecting the possibility of his party's fatigue or retreat, Erdogan spoke of the continuation of the political activity of this movement until 2053 and 2071: “After 25 years, we are still here; strong, united and against the nation. We have made great achievements, but the work is not finished and will never be finished."Let no one think that we are tired; we have just begun."

Erdogan called "brotherhood" Turkey's greatest asset, adding that preserving it will make the country greater and stronger and will turn the 21st century into the "Turkish century." He stated that the government's current actions aim to completely resolve the issue and leave Turkey and the region free of violence for future generations.

Along with terrorism, an imperialist plan has also ended

In another part of his speech, Erdogan addressed the process known as "Turkey without terrorism," claiming that this process is not limited to ending armed violence, but will also thwart a foreign plan to create chaos in Turkey.“Who will be saddened by the end of terrorism? Those who plot against Turkey and profit from a wound that has been bleeding for 40 years,” he asked.

“Mothers will no longer cry in this country, young people will no longer be buried, orphans and widows will no longer be left, and the country’s energy will no longer be wasted,” the Turkish president added. “The waters of the Tigris, Euphrates and Monzur will also flow clearer and stronger.”

Erdogan also spoke of embracing each other again and standing in a common line for prayer in the mosques of Mardin: “Our brotherhood will take on a new meaning, our strength will increase and history will be rewritten; pave the way, the great Turkish Republic is on its way.”»

At the end of his speech, Erdogan, referring to his five decades in politics, spoke of continuing to serve Turkey as long as he is physically able.

He added: "As Recep Tayyip Erdogan, I have completed 50 years of political activity. With the prayers and support of our beloved nation, I will continue to serve this country with love. As long as there is life in this body, this love will never end."