The negotiating team is going to Switzerland/the negotiations are to follow up the commitments, not to start the final agreement.

According to press report, Esmail Baqaei, the spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said about the trip of the Iranian negotiating team: This trip is carried out in line with the implementation of the obligations of the other side.

Stating that the obligations of both sides are clear, he continued: We adhered to our obligations, but the other side has not fulfilled its obligations regarding the ceasefire issue in Lebanon.

Emphasizing that the other party must fulfill its commitment in this regard, otherwise the entire commitment will be in trouble, Baqaei noted: This trip was supposed to be done on Friday, but after the signing, it was not necessary.

The spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said: This trip is to follow up the implementation of the obligations of the other side. Negotiations for the final agreement are when the other clauses are implemented.

He continued: The first paragraph of the memorandum of understanding was about the end of the war on all fronts, including in Lebanon. The opposite side was obliged to force its ally, the Zionist regime, to a ceasefire, but it did not do so. If the other party refuses to fulfill its commitment, Iran will also retaliate.

Baqaei emphasized: The nature of the memorandum of understanding between Iran and the United States is commitment to commitment.