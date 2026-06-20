20 June 2026 - 20:12

The killing of two members of the Ministry of Defense of the interim government of Syria near Manbij

The killing of two members of the Ministry of Defense of the interim government of Syria near Manbij

Syrian Service - The Ministry of Defense of the interim government of Syria announced the death of two of its forces during an armed attack near the city of Manbij in northern Syria.

According to Kurdpress, the Information and Communications Center of the Ministry of Defense of the Provisional Government of Syria announced that two of the Ministry's forces were killed during an armed attack near the city of Manbij in northern Syria.

According to the statement published by the Information and Communication Center of the Ministry of Defense of the Provisional Government of Syria, this incident took place near the city of Manbij, and as a result, two members of the Ministry of Defense of the Provisional Government lost their lives.

So far, more details about the perpetrators of this attack, how it happened and the possible motive behind this incident have not been published. Also, official sources have not provided information about the existence of casualties or further damages.

News ID 161093

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