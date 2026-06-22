The order to arrest the chairman of the board of directors and the presenter of Channel 8

According to an official letter from the Ministry of Interior of the Kurdistan Regional Government, an arrest warrant has been issued for Ahmed Najm, the chairman of the board of directors of Channel 8, and Bejar Dabbagh, the anchor of this channel.

According to this order, which was signed by the Minister of Kurdistan Region, Riber Ahmed, the mentioned action was carried out based on Article 2 of the Mobile Phone Abuse Law.

Channel 8 announced that this official letter was issued on May 7, 2026 and number 13175 was assigned to it.

Furthermore, this order has been communicated by the Kurdistan Regional Police General Administration to all general administrations of internal security forces, provinces and independent departments.

In the text of this order, it is stated that "Ahmed Najmedin Ebrahim Talabani", the chairman of the board of directors of Channel 8, and "Bejar Ali Anwar Afrasiab Dabbagh", the host of this channel, should be arrested according to the second article of the law on the misuse of mobile phones.

According to the provisions of this order, after the execution of the sentence, these two people should be handed over to Erbil Investigation Court for legal procedures.

Channel 8 has publicized this action through the publication of the official letter of the Ministry of Interior.