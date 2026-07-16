How do Kurdish women in Dersim make mulberry juice? A sweet tradition in the heart of Dersim

According to KurdPress, the mulberry juice production season has begun in the village of "Khech" (Demirkapi) in the Khozat district of Dersim province. The villagers use ripe berries from the trees to make traditional juice.

The harvest begins in the early hours of the morning. The villagers spread tarpaulins under the trees and collect the ripe berries in a cooperative manner. After being collected in buckets and basins, the berries are poured into large pots to make the juice.

The berries are boiled over a high heat for about an hour and then set aside to cool.

After cooling, the berries are poured into cloth bags and their juice is squeezed out. The juice obtained is boiled again to make the juice or dried in the sun to make lavash.

The preparation of the berry juice, which begins in June, continues until the end of July. The berries that remain on the tree are also collected to dry and consume in the following months.