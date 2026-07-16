Ammar Hakim supported Zaidi steps in partnership with America

According to KurdPress, Ammar Hakim, head of the Hikmat movement, in a meeting with the elites and academic cadres of Anbar province at the "Anbar Center for Culture" at the University of Al-Ma'arif, emphasized the need for the state monopoly on weapons and considered that the decision-making on war and peace is the monopoly of the parliament and in accordance with the Iraqi constitution.

Ammar Hakim made the following key emphases in this meeting:

Weapons monopoly and foreign relations: Targeting neighboring countries has a negative impact on Iraq's relations with the regional environment. The monopoly of weapons in the hands of the government is an "Iraqi national need with Iraqi standards", a demand of the authority and a common point of all government programs.Support for Prime Minister Zaidi: Hakim supported Ali Zaidi’s steps in the field of economic partnership with the United States and clarified that this action was within the framework of the clauses of the “Strategic Framework Agreement with the United States” that was approved by a two-thirds vote of the parliament.

Overcoming tribal and ethnic alignments: Iraq has moved beyond the stage of political alignments based on ethnicity or religion, and political positions are being formed based on political differences. This paves the way for the formation of trans-ethnic and national electoral lists, and we are close to achieving this goal.

Fighting corruption: The key to corruption cases is the judiciary. Political blocs will be blamed if they support or cover up corruption. Hakim emphasized the need to “strike at the big heads of corruption without any compromise” and hold public trials without exception.Economic diversification and support for the national currency: He emphasized supporting the value of the national currency, diversifying income through agriculture, industry, tourism, and new technologies, as well as diversifying oil export routes so that the interests of neighbors are tied to the stability of Iraq.

Return of displaced persons and compensation: Al-Hakim called for the return of displaced persons, saying that if there were security signs against them, they would not be allowed to live in the cities. He emphasized the payment of compensation to the real beneficiaries and called for the settlement of the relevant cases in the upcoming budget to enter a new phase.

Economic outlook: The Prime Minister has a plan to increase oil production and maximize revenues, which requires large investments and partnerships with the international and regional community.