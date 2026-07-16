Request for re-interrogation of ISIS member in Kurdish journalist murder case

The case of the murder of Qadri Bagdu, an Azadi Valat journalist who was murdered in Adana on October 14, 2014, was referred to the "Unknown Actor" Branch in June 2015. Since then, no significant progress has been made in the case, and no effective investigation has been carried out. Despite the statements of Taner Guler and Servat Koç, who are among the suspects in the case, no action has been taken against them and the case has been deliberately left in limbo.However, the case of the murder of Qadri Baghdu has once again come into focus after it was recently announced that ISIS member Talib Guler had been transferred from Syria to Turkey by the Turkish Intelligence Agency (MIT).

Following the transfer to Turkey of Talib Guler, who was identified as one of the perpetrators of the crime shortly after Baghdu's murder, Baghdu's family lawyer Togay Bek announced that they would approach the prosecutor's office to re-interrogate Guler.

Togaybek criticized the fact that the announcements issued by the authorities regarding the transfer of Taleb Guler to Turkey did not mention his role as one of the main suspects in the murder of Qadri Baghdu, and recalled that in the same period, in addition to Baghdu, three other people were also murdered by ISIS in Adana.

Emphasizing that efforts were made to keep the murder of Qadri Baghdu a secret from the very beginning, he said: "The murder of Qadri Baghdu was left among the cases of unknown perpetrators. Despite our repeated written requests to investigate this murder as a crime committed by the ISIS organization and to continue the investigation within this framework, the prosecutor's office and the police treated this case as an ordinary murder and did not conduct any investigation within the framework of terrorist crimes.»

Referring to the role of Talib Güler before the murder, who was recently announced to have been transferred to Turkey from Syria by the Turkish Intelligence Agency (MIT), Togay Bek recalled that he had personally approached the police and targeted Qadri Baghdu just before the murder.

“Talib Güler had personally complained to the police and claimed that Qadri Baghdu was linked to the PKK and should be arrested by the security forces,” Bek said. According to him, Güler had also demanded legal action against Baghdu, claiming that his business had been damaged during the Kobani protests.

He added: “Following the requests we made in 2015, Talib Güler was interrogated, but he denied any connection to the murder. However, immediately after the police interrogation ended, he fled to Syria with his accomplice, Sarvat Koç, and was involved in ISIS activities for 12 years.»

Beck continued: “Sharout Koch later contacted Farhad Baghdo, the son of Qadri Baghdo, through social media and confessed that he personally witnessed the murder and that the crime was committed by ISIS members. Despite presenting these confessions to the prosecutor, no attention was paid to them.”