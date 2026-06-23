The release of blocked money and the removal of oil embargoes have been finalized

According to Press, Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, the head of the negotiating team of the Islamic Republic of Iran, said on the flight back from the four-way talks in Switzerland, in an interview that was broadcast on the national media on Monday night (July 1st), that some friends feel that the field of diplomacy is in conflict with the military field, while this notion is fundamentally wrong. Because in the military field, whatever success is achieved, we can see its results when that victory is registered and permanent from a political and legal point of view. Without diplomacy, hard work in the field will not bear fruit.

Negotiation is the way to fight and continue fighting

He added: Sometimes in the military field, conditions are created for the diplomatic field to pursue the same mission that Maidan wanted to pursue, and now it is not possible. In other words, negotiation is a method of fighting and continuing fighting; Therefore, the dichotomy between these two fields is a deviant discussion.

The trip to Switzerland was an extension of the military field

The head of our country's negotiating team emphasized: The trip to Switzerland for the quadrilateral negotiations was exactly along the military field. Our armed forces won this great victory with pride, strength and courage. During the truce and the end of the war, we advanced this sector through negotiations. If there are any problems in its implementation, we can respond with missiles and resolve it through negotiations.

Qalibaf stressed: Naturally, all of us, both the armed forces and the diplomatic apparatus, are in regular contact with each other. I am also a diplomat; An MV fighter further recalled: We followed diplomacy and you saw that we finalized the end of the war and the lifting of the siege by dialogue, by the method of fighting and by relying on the power of the field. The field of diplomacy and field are complementary to each other.

The head of the negotiating team of the Islamic Republic of Iran further said: In the Lebanon debate, since we entered the Swiss negotiations, we have seen that the enemy's fire against Lebanon has stopped and most of the people have returned to their homes. God willing, with the decision made in Switzerland, we will bring the territorial integrity and national sovereignty of Lebanon to a conclusion in these talks, and we will not abandon it until the conclusion is reached.

The release of blocked money and the lifting of oil embargoes have been finalized

Referring to the release of the blocked assets of our country, the head of Iran's negotiating team stated: According to paragraph 11, two amounts of 6 billion dollars should have been released, which had already been done during the trip to Qatar, but the final signing should have taken place during the trip to Switzerland, which was done.

He emphasized: Regarding paragraph 10, the issue of selling crude oil, petrochemicals and its derivatives, as well as banking, insurance and transportation issues are discussed. Since the agreement has not yet been finalized, the sanctions are still in place; Therefore, based on the signed agreement, the oil embargoes were lifted until the final agreement was reached.

Qalibaf called another important issue the framework of how to follow up the realization of the clauses of the understanding until the end of 60 days and said: This issue has also been concluded and coordination has been made so that the Iranian and American delegations have a meeting and follow up on these issues and their implementation.

The Zionist regime strongly opposes the negotiation process

The head of the negotiating team of the Islamic Republic of Iran stated that in the memorandum of understanding, the end of the war in Iran and the resistance front was emphasized, and said: The end of the war was established in our territory, although we had challenges in the Strait of Hormuz. Of course, the naval blockade also occurred during the truce period, which is a kind of war.

He added: These events happened in Lebanon in a different way; Military attacks continued and Dahiya disasters occurred when we responded to Israel with missiles. Because the red line was that there should be no attack on Beirut and a ceasefire should be established in southern Lebanon.

Ghalibaf emphasized: The Zionist regime is strongly against the negotiation process; Because he sees his own destruction in this way and wants to disrupt the negotiation process. Of course, with our entry into the Swiss negotiations and the follow-ups, both the volume of fire decreased and it stopped within two days. In the negotiations, we reached the conclusions that both Iran and the United States must guarantee the territorial integrity of Lebanon.

Establishing a telephone communication line to solve the problems of the Strait of Hormuz

The head of our country's negotiating team added: Of course, problems may arise in the Strait of Hormuz; Therefore, we agreed to establish a center and establish a telephone line so that, in the 30-day period, if there are any problems, we can solve the problems more quickly. God willing, the economy of the region will prosper.

He added: This contact line is not for permission; It has its own route license. This line is only for solving problems of ships or possible accidents to clarify. This is also because the management of the strait is with Iran and we will fix the problems.

Ghalibaf said about the reason for the withdrawal of the Iranian delegation from the negotiations after Trump's threats: We have principles and we have never, until this moment, wanted to be in the same frame with the Americans.