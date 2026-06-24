Mardin plains in the middle of fire; The flames reached the houses

According to Kordpress, citing local sources, the fire that started in Dukane village in Qoser (Qezaltepe) city of Mardin province, spread to Khores region in a short period of time due to strong wind and spread to some villages in this region.

Following the spread of the fire, fire brigades were sent to the place and are trying to contain the fire together with the villagers. However, strong winds have caused the fire to continue to spread over large areas.

Reports indicate that despite the aerial intervention by helicopter, the fire extinguishing operation has not been able to stop the spread of the fire. Local sources have announced that the flames are moving towards the city of Shamrik (Mazidaghi) and concerns about the further spread of the fire have increased.

Local authorities have not yet released an official statement on the extent of possible damage and the exact extent of the affected areas.