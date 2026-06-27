With the establishment of lasting peace, Tahir Elchi will rest

According to Kordpress, Özgur Ozel, the deposed head of the Republican People's Party (CHP), who has been replaced by Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu by court order, traveled to Diyarbakır for meetings. After welcoming the party members at the airport, he went to Diyarbakir Jame Mosque and participated in Friday prayers. When leaving the mosque, Ozel carried a cloth with the theme "Go forward without looking behind you; Because we are behind you. Diyarbakir stands against the cancellation of the Congress" was welcomed by fans. Then he went to the four-legged minaret amidst the chants of "Uzgur Raees, Azad Azad"; The place where Taher Elchi, the former head of Diyarbakir Lawyers Association, was assassinated in 2015 during the military rule and curfew in this city.

By placing carnations at the place where Taher Elchi was assassinated, Ozel said: "Some time ago, together with Mrs. Turkan Elchi, her 10th anniversary ceremony was held, and now we have entered the 11th year. Today, we are standing at the spot where Tahir Elchi, the head of Diyarbakir Bar Association, was murdered. Once again, I bow with respect to his memory. He was the ambassador of peace and died here. Mrs. Turkan Elchi fought for years for justice and all of us were by her side as much as we could. When peace is permanently established in Diyarbakir, Tahir al-Chi will rest in peace."

Continuing his speech, Özel said, referring to Salaheddin Demirtas, the former co-chairman of the People's Democratic Party (HDP), who is imprisoned in Edirne prison: "We started our day with the greetings of Salaheddin Demirtas; Having learned of our presence here today, he sent us a message through his lawyer last night. We greet him on behalf of all the people of Diyarbakir, the people of the region and all the Kurds.

Then, referring to the appointment of a guardian by the government to the municipalities of Diyarbakir, he said: "Diyarbakir is a city where the will of its people has been ignored many times by the appointment of a guardian and it has suffered more than any other city from this policy. This city, at the same time, has been one of the most decisive opponents of guardianship. Today, after a guardian was appointed for the will of our party, we left the buildings behind and started on our way. "All over Türkiye, those who love us and are with us, are moving with us."

At the end, Ozel emphasized: "Let everyone be sure that the road is bigger than all of us and even more important than its travelers." It is important to move in the right direction."