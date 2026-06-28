Bill regarding the peace process must be enacted into law as soon as possible

According to Kordpress, Omar Celik, the deputy head of the Justice and Development Party (AKP) and spokesperson of the party, on the sidelines of the party's organizational camp in Sapanja, pointed to the process of "peace and democratic society" and announced that this process has entered a new stage.

Calling on all political currents to support this process, Chelik said: "In the new phase, we ask everyone to support this process with a positive approach and if they have any criticism, raise it constructively." This matter is important for the whole of Türkiye and it is a national issue.

Emphasizing the necessity of creating a legal framework to continue this process, he added that the necessary legal adjustments should be placed on the agenda of the parliament, reviewed and approved in the shortest possible time.

The spokesperson of the Justice and Development Party also said that approaching this process with "slander and distortion" is an extreme approach, and on the other hand, the support that causes the process to move away from its main goals will not help to advance this process.

In another part of his speech, Chelik also mentioned the internal developments of the People's Republican Party (CHP) and said: "The People's Republican Party must resolve its internal issues within itself. We competed with Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu before, and then we faced Özgur Ozel's management. In our opinion, there is no difference between the two."