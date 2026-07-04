Meeting Between the President of the Kurdistan Region and the Foreign Minister of the Islamic Republic of Iran

According to Kurdpress, the President of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq conveyed the sincere condolences of the region's officials and people to the Supreme Leader, the government, and the people of Iran regarding the martyrdom of Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei—the martyred leader of the Islamic Revolution—along with members of his family and a number of senior Iranian officials and citizens during the military aggression by the US and the Zionist regime against Iran; he also wished the leadership, government, and people of Iran ever-increasing success, victory, and honor.

Nechirvan Barzani, highlighting the historic, fraternal, and friendly relations between the peoples of Iran, Iraq, and the Kurdistan Region, recalled the cherished memory of his last cordial meeting with the martyred leader of the Islamic Revolution. He also described the resistance, steadfastness, and unity of the brave Iranian people in defending their country as exemplary and praiseworthy.

Expressing appreciation for the presence of high-ranking delegations from Iraq and the Kurdistan Region of Iraq at the ceremony paying tribute to the martyred leader of the Islamic Revolution, the Foreign Minister acknowledged the messages of sympathy and the widespread, sincere expressions of solidarity from officials, the public, religious scholars, and elites in Iraq and the Kurdistan Region.

Araghchi also characterized the outlook for relations between the Islamic Republic of Iran and Iraq—particularly with the Kurdistan Region—as very promising, expressing hope that through the efforts and follow-up of officials on both sides, we would witness the enhancement of ties across all sectors within the framework of shared and mutual interests.

During the meeting, the two sides consulted on strengthening cooperation between Iran and the Kurdistan Region of Iraq—including within the framework of the Iran-Iraq security cooperation memorandum—aimed at safeguarding border security and preventing third parties from exploiting the situation to destabilize the region.

Outlining the measures taken during the period of military aggression against Iran, Barzani emphasized the Kurdistan Region of Iraq's commitment and ongoing efforts to uphold shared security.