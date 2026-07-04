Al-Sharq al-Awsat: The deadlock in the formation of the regional government has strengthened the possibility of the return of two administrations

According to Kurdpress, Sharq Al-Awsat newspaper investigated the political deadlock in the Kurdistan region and wrote that nearly two years after the parliamentary elections, the main parties have not yet reached an agreement on the formation of a new government and the distribution of positions. A situation which, according to this newspaper, has increased the risk of returning to "two administrations".

According to the newspaper, an official from the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK)—speaking on condition of anonymity—stated that the region is currently governed under a "de facto dual-administration" arrangement; the official warned that if the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) persists in monopolizing power and unfairly distributing positions, this situation could evolve into an "official dual-administration" system.

The official identified the KDP as the primary cause of the ongoing political deadlock, alleging that the party seeks to control all key positions.

In response, Kifah Mahmoud, media advisor to the KDP leader, dismissed these claims, describing the proposal of a "dual-administration" as a form of "political suicide" that could seriously jeopardize the existence of the Kurdistan Region and the interests of its citizens.

*Asharq Al-Awsat* has noted that despite the Kurdistan Region parliamentary elections held on October 20, 2024, the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) and the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) have yet to reach an agreement on forming the region's tenth cabinet; tensions between the two sides have intensified, particularly following the election of the Iraqi president.

The newspaper also highlighted the resumption of the regional parliament's activities after a long hiatus, noting that the prolonged suspension had left the Kurdistan Region facing a legal vacuum. The legal terms of several key institutions—including the Region's presidency and the government—had expired, while parliamentary oversight of executive bodies had also been halted for an extended period.