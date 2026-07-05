Iraq and Turkey Agree to Continue Kurdistan Region Oil Exports via Ceyhan Pipeline

According to Kurdpress, the governments of Iraq and Turkey have agreed to sign an interim protocol to continue oil exports from Iraq and the Kurdistan Region through the Kurdistan Region–Ceyhan oil pipeline.

Amanj Rahim, Secretary of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) Council of Ministers, announced that the Iraqi and Turkish governments reached an agreement today in Ankara on the text of an interim protocol; under this agreement, the export of Iraqi and KRG oil via the pipeline to the port of Ceyhan will continue without interruption.

He added that this protocol would remain in effect until a new, long-term agreement—defining the framework for oil exports through the port of Ceyhan—is drafted and signed.

Rahim also stated that the new permanent agreement is expected to be finalized and signed within the coming year.

In conclusion, the Secretary of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) Council of Ministers noted that the current 15-year agreement between Iraq and Turkey regarding the Iraq-Turkey Pipeline (ITP) expires on July 27, and that the interim protocol will enable the continuation of oil exports until a new agreement comes into effect.