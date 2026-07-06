6 July 2026 - 17:34

Editor-in-Chief of "Azadiya Welat" Detained

Editor-in-Chief of "Azadiya Welat" Detained

Turkey Desk – Berfin Ay, Editor-in-Chief of "Azadiya Welat," has been detained by Turkish security forces in Şırnak province.

According to KurdPress, Berfin Ay, Editor-in-Chief of the newspaper "Azadiya Welat," was detained by Turkish security forces in the Cizre district of Şırnak province.

According to information released by Yeni Yaşam, the family of Berfin Ay—who reside in Diyarbakır (Amed)—has been informed of her detention; however, authorities have not yet provided any explanation regarding the reason for her arrest or any potential charges.

Reports indicate that Berfin Ay was detained at a checkpoint at the entrance to the Cizre district and subsequently transferred to the Şırnak Provincial Security Directorate for legal processing. As of this writing, no further details regarding the grounds for her detention or her legal status have been released.

News ID 161266

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