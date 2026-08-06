I will also sign the "Framework Law" in the name of Sr. Soraya Onder

According to KurdPress, Pervin Boldan, a member of the İmralı Dem Party delegation and Deputy Speaker of the Turkish Parliament, announced the signing of the proposal called the "Framework Law" in a message on social networks.

Boldan wrote: "I hope it will be good and that our peace will be sustained. My signature will count as two signatures; the other signature is in the name of dear Sr. Soraya Onder.»

Siri Soraya Onder, a politician and member of the İmralı Democrat Party delegation, was present during the talks on the peace process and democratic society and passed away in May 1404.

At the time of the publication of Boldan’s message, the draft law had not yet been officially submitted to the parliament. According to texts published in a number of Turkish media outlets, the draft law foresees provisions on the suspension of investigations, trials and executions of sentences related to the PKK / KCK.

In the published text, intentional murder within the framework of organizational activity and crimes committed before June 1, 2005 that were punishable by life imprisonment or aggravated life imprisonment are excluded from the scope of the law. Accordingly, the possibility of Abdullah Öcalan benefiting from the provisions on the suspension of sentences will also face a legal obstacle.