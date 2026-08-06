"Framework Law" will open the door to a new era

According to KurdPress, after officially presenting the proposal for the "Law on Strengthening National Solidarity and Social Integration" (the same Peace Framework Law) to the Presidency of the Parliament, Numan Kurtulmus, Speaker of the Turkish Parliament, commented on it by posting a message on the X social network.

Kurtulmus described the activities carried out in the parliament as a "unique example of democracy" that, according to him, has brought together the rationality of the government and the will of the people around a common goal.He added: “We believe that this step, along with the change in the political and intellectual atmosphere, will bring new opportunities and possibilities to our country in the second century of the Republic; it will strengthen democracy, increase the welfare of the people and open the door to a new era by strengthening trust and brotherhood.”

The Speaker of the Turkish Parliament also thanked the political parties participating in this process, the representatives of civil society who have helped it with their views and suggestions, and the media activists who have followed the developments.

Kurtulmus said: “The greatest gratitude is due to our dear people who have safeguarded the common future of the country with their patience, wisdom and support.”

He concluded by expressing his hope that the proposal of the “Law on Strengthening National Solidarity and Social Integration” will bring positive results for the country and the people of Turkey.