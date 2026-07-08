The Role of Kurdish Women in Syria’s New Army

According to Kurdpress, more than a year after the fall of the Ba'athist regime and the commencement of the process to rebuild Syria's security institutions, a key question concerns the role of women—particularly Kurdish female fighters—within the country's new army. While Damascus's transitional government has paved the way for women to join the police force, no clear mechanism has yet been established for their inclusion in the army; a situation that has cast uncertainty over the future of the Women's Protection Units (YPJ).

Kurdish Women's Protection Units: A Symbol of Female Military Participation in Syria

During the Syrian Civil War, the Women's Protection Units (YPJ) emerged as one of the most prominent all-female military forces in the Middle East. Established in 2012 in the Kurdish-majority regions of northern and eastern Syria (Rojava), the force later became a key component of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF). At its peak, the YPJ comprised over 20,000 combatants and played a decisive role in the fight against ISIS—including the defense of Kobani, the rescue of thousands of Yazidis on Mount Sinjar, and the liberation of Raqqa. Beyond its military role, the force became a symbol of women's empowerment and gender equality within the autonomous regions of northern and eastern Syria.

Exclusion of women from the force integration process

Following the merger agreement between the SDF and Damascus, approximately 9,000 male personnel from the People's Protection Units (YPG) and other SDF-affiliated units have been integrated into Syria's new army and security structures; however, female YPJ forces have effectively been excluded from this process. Although the YPJ command recently met with Syrian Defense Minister Marhaf Abu Qasra to discuss the possibility of women serving in the army, these talks have not yet resulted in any concrete agreement or official status for these forces. In March, the Syrian transitional government inaugurated the first police academy dedicated to women in Damascus. The Ministry of Interior announced that over 15,000 women had registered to join the center, yet the capacity for each training course is limited to just 200 individuals.

Hind Qabawat, Syria’s Minister of Social Affairs and Labor, is among the few officials who have openly advocated for increased female participation in government structures. She has emphasized that achieving lasting peace and stability is impossible without the presence of women in the decision-making process. However, these stances have not yet translated into a concrete policy regarding women's presence in the armed forces. Under UN Security Council Resolution 1325 on "Women, Peace, and Security," governments are encouraged to increase the participation of women in security and military institutions. Numerous studies also indicate that women's participation in the armed forces can enhance military effectiveness, boost public trust, and strengthen the accountability of security institutions.

Political and Social Implications of Retaining Syrian Kurdish Forces

Excluding this all-female force from the new Syrian army is not merely a military decision; it carries far-reaching political and social implications. For many Syrian Kurds, the female fighters of this group symbolize resistance against ISIS and the defense of their local communities. Consequently, their exclusion could undermine the trust of a significant segment of the Kurdish population in the processes of force integration and Syrian state reconstruction, while also negatively affecting Damascus's relations with the autonomous regions of northeastern Syria.

Although Syria’s transitional government emphasizes the formation of a unified national army, it has not yet clarified what role female forces—particularly members of the Women's Protection Units (YPJ)—will play within this structure. Given that thousands of female fighters have combat experience against ISIS, their continued exclusion from the army could remain a point of contention between Damascus and the Kurds, potentially undermining efforts to build trust between the two sides.

Amarji Publication