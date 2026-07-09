Kurdistan Justice Group Calls for Immediate Scheduling of New Kurdistan Parliamentary Elections

According to Kurdpress, the statement notes that the Region's parliament has not convened for over a year and seven months, the government has been operating in a caretaker capacity for more than three years, and provincial and municipal councils lack the necessary legitimacy as their legal terms have expired.

The legal board also criticized the state of the judiciary, emphasizing that instead of resolving crises and safeguarding citizens' rights, the operations of the Region's highest judicial authority have been disrupted.

Finally, the body called upon the President of the Kurdistan Region to dissolve the sixth term of parliament and set a new election date as soon as possible, thereby paving the way for the restoration of legitimacy to governing institutions through the popular vote and the rule of law.