We have filed a complaint against the Kurdistan Regional Government in the Federal Court

Shaswar Abdul Wahid, the leader of the New Generation Movement, said the movement had formally filed a complaint against the current government of the Kurdistan Region in the Iraqi Federal Court.

In a press conference, he stated that the Kurdistan Regional Government's legal term expired on July 10, 2023, and that since then, it should have functioned solely as a transitional government.

Shaswar Abdulwahid added that the filed lawsuit requests the Federal Court to designate the current administration as an interim, transitional government and to annul all decisions made after the expiration of its legal term.

According to him, measures such as tax hikes, electricity tariff increases, and oil and gas contracts—approved after the government's legal term ended—lack legal validity and must be struck down by the Federal Court.

The leader of the New Generation Movement also addressed the formation of the next government, stating that the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP)—holding 39 seats—has no right to monopolize all high-ranking and sovereign positions; it must relinquish one of the two key roles: President of the Region or Prime Minister of the Region.

He emphasized that the combined seat count of the New Generation Movement and the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) exceeds that of the KDP, adding that the New Generation Movement’s 15 seats could restore the balance of power in the process of forming the next government.