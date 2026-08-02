Iraq and Turkey agree to resume oil exports via Ceyhan port

According to Kurdistan Press, the Iraqi Ministry of Oil announced that Baghdad and Ankara have signed a temporary agreement for a period of one year to resume Iraqi crude oil exports via Turkey's Ceyhan port.

Rudaw wrote: The ministry announced in a statement that Iraqi Oil Minister Bassem Muhammad Khudair, at the head of a high-ranking delegation on an official visit to Turkey, signed a temporary agreement with the Turkish side to continue Iraqi crude oil exports via Ceyhan.According to the statement, the agreement will be valid for one year only and will serve as the basis for cooperation until the two sides reach a draft of a long-term and comprehensive energy agreement.

According to the agreement, the contract will be signed by the Iraqi Oil Marketing Company (SOMO) and the Northern Oil Company on behalf of Iraq and the Botas Company on behalf of Turkey, and the initial export capacity in it is set at a maximum of 750,000 barrels per day.

The Iraqi Ministry of Oil emphasized that achieving this capacity is subject to improving security conditions, the full resumption of oil production in the Kurdistan Region, and the completion of logistical infrastructure to transport more oil from southern Iraq to the north of the country.

The ministry also announced progress in implementing another strategic project and announced that the necessary steps are being taken to start implementing the new Basra-Hadathi-Kirkuk-Ceyhan pipeline with the aim of increasing oil export capacity via Turkey.The agreement comes after the expiration of the Iraq-Turkey crude oil pipeline agreement, which was signed in 1973 (1352 AH) and officially expired on July 27, 2026 (5th of Mordad).

Earlier, Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi had reached an agreement with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan during his visit to Turkey in late July to export one million barrels of oil per day to Turkey.

Simultaneously with this visit, British Petroleum (BP) announced that it had transferred 15 percent of its shares in the Kirkuk oilfields redevelopment project to the Turkish Petroleum Company (TPAO).