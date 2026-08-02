Dep Nature and Culture Festival Begins with the Sounds of Dangbezhi

According to KurdPress, the Dep Nature and Culture Festival 2026, which is being held by the Dep (Karakochan) Municipality in Kharpet Province (Elazig), began with a Dangbezhi program in the city's central park.

Parikhana Sharankhi, Hediyeh Alkan, Ahmad Khai, Heydar Qolbi, Khaleh Rostam and Hakimo were among the Dangbezhi performers who performed their works at the ceremony.The Co-Mayors of Dep, Eda Durmuş and Jafar Uğur, representatives of civil society organizations and political parties, and a large number of citizens attended the program.

The speakers of the ceremony, referring to the place of Dengbezi in Kurdish culture, said that this oral tradition narrates the sufferings, joys and resistances of the people and that great efforts have been made to preserve and pass it on to future generations.

After the speeches, the Dengbezi program was held with the participation of participants from different age groups and ended with applause from the audience.

The festival programs will continue tomorrow with a session titled "Assessing the Political Process". Uğur Bayrak, a member of the Democratic Regions Party (DBP) council, will moderate the session, and Ayla Akat Ata, an activist of the Free Women's Movement (TJA), and Veysi Aktaş, a member of the Imrali Secretariat, will deliver speeches.Concerts will also be held as part of the festival programs.