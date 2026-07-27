The Syrian People's Assembly will vote on its internal regulations today

According to KurdPress, the Syrian People's Assembly will vote on the draft internal regulations of the assembly today (Sunday) in its second session, which is scheduled to be held in private.

According to the report, the presidency of the assembly had previously issued a decree, assigning a committee consisting of 17 members to draft the internal regulations of the assembly.

This committee held four meetings last week, during which it reviewed and discussed the provisions and clauses of the draft regulations.In today's session, members of the Syrian People's Assembly are scheduled to vote on the final version of this draft to determine the internal framework and regulations for the assembly's activities.