Kurdistan Region’s Goals for Expanding Relations with Qatar and the Emirates

According to KurdPress, in recent years, the increase in diplomatic visits by the leaders of the Iraqi Kurdistan Region to the Arab countries of the Persian Gulf, especially the United Arab Emirates and Qatar, has become one of the important signs of a change in direction in Erbil’s foreign policy.The frequent visits of Nechirvan Barzani, the President of the Kurdistan Region, and Masrour Barzani, the Prime Minister of the Region, to Abu Dhabi and Doha, although explained in official statements mainly in terms of developing bilateral relations, attracting investment, and economic cooperation, regional analysts and research centers consider this process to be part of a strategic realignment in the region's foreign policy. According to these analyses, Erbil is trying to reduce its economic dependence on Baghdad, find new partners for investment, energy, and security, and strengthen its position as a stable regional player in the equations of Iraq and the Middle East.

Barzanis’ increased visits to the UAE

The most important data available on the number of visits by Kurdistan Regional Government leaders to the UAE is published in a report by the Arab Gulf States Institute (AGSI). The think tank stated in its report “Expanding Kurdish-UAE Relations” in October 2023 that relations between Erbil and Abu Dhabi have expanded significantly in recent years. According to the report, Nechirvan Barzani made at least four official visits to the UAE from 2019 to September 2023. Masrour Barzani also visited the UAE five times during the same period, with four of his trips taking place between 2022 and 2023 alone.The think tank emphasized in its analysis that the total number of official visits by Nechirvan and Masrour Barzani to the UAE during this period was even greater than the number of their official visits to Baghdad; an issue that, from the think tank's perspective, indicates the increasing importance of Abu Dhabi in the political and economic calculations of the Kurdistan Region.

Barzanis' Trips to Qatar

Compared to the UAE, the Kurdistan Region-Qatar relations have been less in terms of the number of official trips, and no research institution or think tank has published comprehensive statistics on the number of trips by the region's leaders to Doha. According to published information on official trips, Nechirvan Barzani has traveled to Qatar about two to three times and Masrour Barzani about two times. In addition, both officials have met with Qatari officials at various international meetings. The Qatar Tribune also announced today that Nechirvan Barzani traveled to Qatar yesterday, June 13, 2026, and met with several officials from the country. Although the number of trips to Qatar is not comparable to the UAE, the importance of Doha in the region's foreign policy has increased since 2022, especially in the areas of energy, investment, and Qatar's political role in regional developments.

Why has the UAE become the region’s main Gulf partner?

One of the most important reasons for the growing rapprochement between Erbil and Abu Dhabi is economic issues and the region’s financial crisis. The cessation of the Kurdistan Region’s oil exports through the Iraq-Turkey pipeline in 2023 put severe pressure on Erbil’s revenues and exacerbated financial disputes between the region and the central Iraqi government. In such circumstances, the UAE, as one of the region’s main centers of capital, trade, and financial services, has become even more important for the region. According to AGSI analysts, Erbil is trying to reduce its dependence on oil revenues and Baghdad’s budget by attracting Emirati capital in areas such as infrastructure, tourism, real estate, banking, and energy.

Another important factor is the presence of Emirati companies in the region’s energy sector.Dana Gas and Crescent Petroleum have been working on key gas projects in the region for years, including the Khor Mor gas field and the Chamchamal project. These projects are among the largest energy investments in Iraq, and their protection requires political and security coordination between Erbil and Abu Dhabi. According to analysts, this economic presence has transformed relations between the two sides from being limited to political ties to a strategic relationship in the energy sector.

Security; Another axis of Erbil-Abu Dhabi relations

The issue of security has also played an important role in the development of relations between the region and the UAE. The two sides share concerns about regional security threats, drone attacks, the activities of armed groups, and the protection of energy infrastructure.After repeated attacks on the Khor Mur gas field and a drone attack on Abu Dhabi in 2022, energy security and the protection of vital facilities have become a constant topic of discussion between officials from both sides. Some analysts believe that the political rapprochement between Erbil and Abu Dhabi is not only a result of economic necessity, but also part of the two sides’ efforts to establish security cooperation in the tense environment of the Middle East.

Barzanis’ direct relationship with UAE leaders

One of the notable features of the relations between the Kurdistan Region and the UAE is the high level of contact between the leaders of the two sides. The frequent meetings of Nechirvan and Masrour Barzani with Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed, President of the UAE, show, from the AGSI’s perspective, that the relations between the two sides have gone beyond the usual level between a central government and a region.This direct connection allows regional leaders to discuss economic, security, and regional issues with one of the most important players in the Persian Gulf, without official intermediaries.

Why is Qatar important to the region?

Although Erbil-Doha relations are more limited in terms of travel volume, their importance is increasing. The most important area of ​​cooperation between the two sides is energy. Qatar is one of the largest producers of liquefied natural gas in the world and a major player in the global energy industry. On the other hand, the Kurdistan Region has significant natural gas reserves, a large part of which is still undeveloped. For this reason, many analysts believe that cooperation between Qatar and the region could expand in the future in the areas of gas field development, energy infrastructure and gas exports. Another factor is Erbil’s efforts to diversify foreign relations. The Kurdistan Region does not want to be dependent on just one Persian Gulf country; therefore, maintaining relations with the UAE and Qatar simultaneously allows it to benefit from different sources of capital, political support and regional connections.Qatar's mediating role in the Middle East is also important to Erbil. Doha has played a mediating role in recent years in various regional cases, from Afghanistan to Palestine and relations between regional actors. Having a close communication channel with Qatar could be important for the region in its interactions with Baghdad, Syria, Iran, Turkey and the United States.